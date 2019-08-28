Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparison side by side

Both Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.29 N/A -1.21 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 58.45 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cloudera Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 136.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 0%. 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

Cloudera Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.