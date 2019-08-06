Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Comparison side by side

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 3.03 N/A -1.21 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cloudera Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cloudera Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, BSQUARE Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cloudera Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 146.91% for Cloudera Inc. with consensus price target of $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 31%. Insiders held 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has weaker performance than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

Cloudera Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.