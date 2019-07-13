Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Comparison side by side

Both Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 11 2.55 N/A -1.17 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 204.76% and an $16 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $11.6, which is potential 0.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cloudera Inc. appears more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.6% and 0% respectively. Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -4.07% weaker performance while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.