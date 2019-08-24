Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Analysts See $-0.26 EPS; WACKER CHEMIE AG MUENCHEN ORDINARY SHARE (WKCMF) Shorts Increased By 51.22%

WACKER CHEMIE AG MUENCHEN ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had an increase of 51.22% in short interest. WKCMF’s SI was 167,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 51.22% from 110,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1674 days are for WACKER CHEMIE AG MUENCHEN ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s short sellers to cover WKCMF’s short positions. It closed at $69.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Cloudera, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 6.94M shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cloudera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDR); 15/05/2018 – Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF THREE BUSINESS UNITS THAT WILL FOCUS ON CO’S CORE MACHINE LEARNING, ANALYTICS, AND CLOUD INITIATIVES; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: CLDR, PLAY & more; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss $43.9M; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera’s guidance for the first quarter came in lower than expected; 15/05/2018 – Hunt Lane Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Cloudera; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c-Adj Loss/Shr 17c

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The company's platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16’s average target is 139.88% above currents $6.67 stock price. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.