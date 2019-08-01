Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Analysts See $-0.26 EPS; Gibraltar Industries Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Cloudera, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 12.64 million shares traded or 63.72% up from the average. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF THREE BUSINESS UNITS THAT WILL FOCUS ON CO’S CORE MACHINE LEARNING, ANALYTICS, AND CLOUD INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – Hunt Lane Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Cloudera; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q REV. $103.5M, EST. $98.6M; 15/05/2018 – Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Cloudera helps Zoomlion Accelerate their Industrial Internet of Things (lloT) and Digital Transformation Journey; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera’s guidance for the first quarter came in lower than expected; 09/04/2018 – Cloudera and Simudyne Offer Banks Advanced Simulation Solutions for Risk Management

Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 64 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 61 decreased and sold positions in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 31.46 million shares, down from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gibraltar Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 54 Increased: 43 New Position: 21.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Wedbush maintained Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The company's platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 234,995 shares traded or 82.46% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) has declined 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 12.38% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for 432,404 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 298,800 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.21% invested in the company for 440,037 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp., a California-based fund reported 147,050 shares.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 25.35% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.67M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.92% EPS growth.