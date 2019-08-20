Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Holding; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Position by $1.10 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 308,222 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 1.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wallace Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 15,142 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,638 shares. Tiedemann Ltd owns 4,262 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 17,329 shares. 5,105 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Avalon Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.05% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bank holds 0.22% or 12,167 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hudock Grp Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Captrust Finance reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.82% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Richard C Young And Commerce invested in 0.21% or 6,779 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fjarde Ap holds 1.12% or 573,451 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 10,745 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,625 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Indiana-based 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 451,093 shares. Ci Invs owns 1.55 million shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 90,291 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,328 shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc owns 49,160 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited invested in 4.17% or 1,403 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,175 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 141,040 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLH) by 15,971 shares to 25,203 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.