Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $3.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 761,727 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49M, up from 698,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 1.58M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto calls U.S. SEC fraud charges ‘plainly wrong’; 18/04/2018 – COLUMN-China, the highly problematic saviour of the global aluminium market? Andy Home; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.54. About 822,305 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 20,457 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $30.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,116 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 52,047 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 8,313 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 108 shares. 2,933 were accumulated by Fincl Advisory Service Inc. 3,557 were reported by East Coast Asset Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 86,076 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Korea Invest owns 18,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 5,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). West Virginia-based Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 27,406 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,644 shares.