Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Price Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $9.47 Million; Enterprise Products Prtns LP (EPD) Holder Huntington National Bank Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 59 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.18M, down from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $157.63. About 2.06M shares traded or 107.16% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns Lp (EPD) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 59,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 74,051 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 133,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 3.54 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 19,749 shares to 60,469 shares, valued at $3.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,044 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox -2% after light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,874 shares. Wade G W reported 1,931 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0.99% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 10,747 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 52,846 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 7,401 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,152 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northern Corp owns 2.36M shares. M&R Management has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 1.87% or 38,525 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company reported 27,854 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Announces Pipeline Transportation, Storage and Marine Services Agreements With Chevron – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.