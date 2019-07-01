Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Declined While Tobam Has Cut Its Position; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Its Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) by $349,125

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 12,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 585,004 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Tobam decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 142,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 238,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $151.63. About 463,348 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Plains All American to move ahead with Red Oak pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Ways to Make Berkshire Hathaway Stock More Attractive – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Top homebuilder opens new townhome community near Houston’s Garden Oaks-Oak Forest area – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 6,758 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 143,794 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.09% or 226,708 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors has invested 0.19% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James Assocs invested in 113,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Optimum reported 400 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 28,029 shares. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cap Ww accumulated 3.77 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Services reported 4,173 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Company Delaware holds 40,186 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 176,349 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 82,904 shares to 308,904 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 27,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa invested 0.4% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 21,642 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 23,746 shares. Hl Services Lc invested in 12,278 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 12,465 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.05% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,675 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 15,964 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Old Point Trust And Finance Services N A owns 0.17% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 4,929 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 169,092 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa invested in 0.04% or 2,739 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox +2% after margins top estimates – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case Clorox Doesn’t Clean Up – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Burt’s Bees Presents Research on the Proven Power of Naturals at the 2019 World Congress of Dermatology – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.