Clorox Company (CLX) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Boosted Its Position by $805,120; Central Securities (CET) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 10,674 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 196,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, up from 191,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.07. About 783,615 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Il, Illinois-based fund reported 9,020 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Co invested in 7,717 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1607 Lc has 357,501 shares. 23 were accumulated by Citigroup. Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 29,342 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Ser has invested 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Fin Ser Ltd invested in 3.81% or 262,309 shares. First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 24,970 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 32,839 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 5,650 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,351 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,482 shares. Cibc stated it has 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC) by 71,450 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) by 34,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI).

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Calliditas Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update and 2019 Q2 Report – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wilmot H. Kidd IV Elected to the Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Hansa Biopharma Interim Report January-June 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Interim Report, January – June 2019, Coor Service Management Holding AB – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Company reported 3,455 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc has invested 0.96% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cap Intl Sarl accumulated 0.1% or 4,900 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 4,475 shares. Hills Commercial Bank Trust Communication invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Harvey Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,801 shares. Burns J W holds 13,402 shares. Northstar Gp Inc Inc reported 5,438 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.29% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 27,854 are held by Boston Family Office Lc. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 22,575 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.