Clorox Company (CLX) Position Increased by New England Research & Management Inc; As Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Upped Holding

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,125 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 353.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 15,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 3,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,781 shares to 5,167 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,725 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 96 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co reported 5 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,485 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Company owns 0.43% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 7,794 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 26,223 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 268,868 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 134,718 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 50 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coastline accumulated 3,540 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 35,852 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mairs And Power Incorporated has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 14,124 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.04% or 965 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,717 shares to 141,212 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 9,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI).