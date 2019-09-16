Clorox Company (CLX) Holder Symons Capital Management Lowered Stake by $300,645 as Share Value Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Lowered by $84.27 Million as Stock Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 720,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 779,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.98M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 59,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, down from 61,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18M for 24.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 9,352 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% or 37,846 shares. 9,489 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hartford Fincl Management holds 99 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,310 are owned by Choate Advsrs. The Michigan-based Regal Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.52% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cambridge Advsr stated it has 2,004 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 0.06% or 3,426 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 20,028 shares. Blackrock stated it has 10.43M shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 1,129 shares.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4,500 shares to 168,800 shares, valued at $43.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 817,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

