Clorox Company (CLX) Holder Symons Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $415,360 as Market Valuation Rose; Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Has Cut Position by $482,066

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 61,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 63,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 962,076 shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 482,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 591,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.0515 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8378. About 3.81M shares traded or 48.57% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CBL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 130.47 million shares or 0.11% less from 130.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 425 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Daiwa Securities Gru, Japan-based fund reported 23,845 shares. Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Raymond James & Associate has 13,853 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 267,590 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 64,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny holds 16,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 178,459 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 340,149 shares stake. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 146,285 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 294,697 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 121,102 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 86,387 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 11,625 shares to 134,008 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 251,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,974 shares. Strs Ohio owns 22,232 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 55 shares. 10,675 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.29% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cookson Peirce Inc accumulated 1.73% or 127,988 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 23,746 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 39,854 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 959 shares. Willis Counsel owns 0.28% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 25,020 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,929 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.22% or 9,349 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 5,746 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3,300 shares.

