Clorox Company (CLX) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $9.47 Million; Stadion Money Management Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $302,369

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 59 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.18M, down from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 758,814 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 12,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 15,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,931 shares in its portfolio. Grassi invested in 0.14% or 6,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 405 shares. Cambridge, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,624 shares. Korea Corp reported 20,300 shares. Moreover, Pnc has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 299,966 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Twin Management reported 14,810 shares. Andra Ap holds 39,700 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Burney Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,138 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd reported 3,557 shares. National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 205 shares to 48,355 shares, valued at $2.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Cormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 10 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of Am (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Co Incorporated invested in 0.67% or 15,917 shares. Pinnacle Advisory owns 4,379 shares. Moreover, Sky Gru Lc has 2.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 73,441 shares. Icon Advisers Co owns 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 88,288 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 21,191 shares. Sanders Capital Lc accumulated 2.62 million shares. Savant Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chase Counsel reported 46,018 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt holds 47,020 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Oak Limited Oh holds 0.12% or 24,245 shares. Barton Investment holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,660 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 29,446 shares. Of Virginia Ltd Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 49,971 shares to 420,580 shares, valued at $31.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 63,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).

