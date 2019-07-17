Clorox Company (CLX) Holder Btim Cut Holding by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Barclays Plc (BCS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Upped Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 211,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,563 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 195,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 536,744 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 26/03/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: *** Common Sense Gun Safety *** Jones, Mosquera, Sumter, Downey, Barclay & Moriarty Bill to Prevent Gun; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS PLC’S LONG-TERM ISSUER & SR UNSECUR; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 90P FROM 60P; 29/03/2018 – Barclays Agrees to Pay $2 Billion to Settle U.S. RMBS Suit; 09/03/2018 – REG-Barclays PLC Series 234 FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS AGREES TO PAY $2B IN CIVIL PENALTIES TO RESOLVE CLAIMS; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to four classes of Notes to be issued by Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2018-1 DAC; 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: FEEL CONSTRUCTIVE ABOUT GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 million, down from 227,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 232,147 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,361 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 78,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 982,041 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.09% or 2,548 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 2,459 shares. 419,162 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. 405 were reported by Focused Wealth. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 64,389 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability invested in 7,642 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 62,235 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Paragon Ltd Co accumulated 218 shares. Enterprise Services reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,866 shares. Pinnacle Partners holds 0.39% or 30,315 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Peoples Fincl Service holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.