Clorox Co/The (CLX) Stock Value Rose While Dean Investment Associates Decreased Its Holding by $1.41 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Upped Its Stake by $310,680

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 39,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 48,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.04. About 846,815 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 37,882 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 33,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 1.51 million shares to 23,408 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 14,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,863 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares to 7,030 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $196.18 million for 25.32 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.