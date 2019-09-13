Clorox Co Del (Put) (CLX) Position Has Upped by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 149,998 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 224,499 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Put) (CLX) by 293.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 29,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $158.59. About 214,945 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 352,187 shares to 24,513 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (Call) (NYSE:SO) by 91,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Rech & Mgmt holds 0.91% or 8,775 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,582 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 5,185 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Hartford Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.16% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 13,582 shares. Schulhoff And Inc has 2,903 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 575,201 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 608 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 32,644 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 324,964 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Comm has 824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 387,800 are owned by Alberta Investment. 38,681 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.89M shares. Jane Street Grp invested in 13,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tci Wealth accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests accumulated 33,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.08% or 135,502 shares. Bokf Na owns 48,927 shares. Allstate accumulated 0% or 5,009 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 627,419 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 25,990 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd has invested 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 102,323 shares. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.27M shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $569.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 12,400 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.52 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.