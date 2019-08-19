Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Stake Held by City Holding Company; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Its Ralph Lauren (RL) Position as Market Valuation Declined

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 1850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 194,660 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 13,658 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 18,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 583,353 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc reported 2,901 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First In invested in 0.04% or 375 shares. Avalon Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 10,549 shares. 17,185 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 1,885 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 8,842 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.38% or 2,025 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Town Country Savings Bank Tru Communications Dba First Bankers Tru Communications invested in 0.77% or 10,078 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Iberiabank stated it has 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wallace Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 15,142 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 597,178 shares stake. 1.92M are owned by Aqr Mgmt Lc. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 15,241 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.03% or 356,217 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Management Lc holds 39 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.09% or 153,387 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Gp Llc reported 0.02% stake. First Allied Advisory reported 3,042 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 48,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.04% or 172,636 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.08% or 121,460 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 11,319 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 21,872 shares to 65,821 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).