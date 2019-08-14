Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Value Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Lowered by $444,480 Its Stake; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $366,860

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $179.5. About 13.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 12/04/2018 – Regulatory scrutiny could end up helping Facebook: Analyst; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Facebook instituted a huge “executive shakeup,” reorganizing around a new blockchain effort and aims to address privacy concerns; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 591,595 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 795 shares. 34,961 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Phocas Financial Corp invested in 1,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Company holds 15,964 shares. Missouri-based Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 3.74M are held by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. St Germain D J Inc reported 3,735 shares. Davis R M reported 6,703 shares. 959 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. 52,459 were reported by Cwm Limited Com. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,911 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Millennium Limited Liability invested in 0% or 9,660 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares to 153,026 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

