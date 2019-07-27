Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Declined While Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake by $4.58 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Holds Position in Ansys (ANSS)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 28,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 86,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 790,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 22.48 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.18% or 3.74M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 2,963 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fiduciary Tru has 1,974 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.41% or 2,173 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 53,919 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 9,074 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,897 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 613,627 shares. 13,033 are owned by Westpac Bk. Cap Guardian Communications owns 11,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 15,375 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 1,168 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,120 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Management Inc holds 286,944 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 22,127 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 1,186 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,196 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 238 shares. British Columbia Mngmt has 0.08% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 53,868 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc owns 3,446 shares. 62,490 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Ent Fin Svcs Corp invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Llp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 409,078 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 623,688 shares. 234,868 are owned by Wedge Management L LP Nc. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

