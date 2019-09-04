Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shares Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Its Holding; Electron Capital Partners Boosted Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Stock Value Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 863,040 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 13,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 127,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 114,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.59. About 375,429 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,658 shares to 70,325 shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,977 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.