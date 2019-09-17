Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Senator Investment Group Lp

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 22,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.35M, up from 169,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 987,984 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Financial Bank And reported 4,030 shares. Sg Americas Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Edgestream Partners LP owns 92,717 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Btim Corp stated it has 0.45% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Natl owns 5,043 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Benedict Finance Advsr reported 13,619 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Contravisory Management invested in 0.11% or 1,843 shares. Cls Invests Ltd holds 673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 41,321 shares stake. Adage Capital Prns Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 780 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 26,353 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,649 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,750 shares. Oakbrook Limited Com holds 1,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 11,120 shares to 67,917 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,093 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 150,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $145.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.