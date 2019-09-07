Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Lowered Its Holding by $22.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 140,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 97,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, down from 238,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.04. About 846,815 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $196.18 million for 25.32 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

