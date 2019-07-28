Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Penske Auto Group (PAG) Position by $514,492; Stock Rose

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 37,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 790,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Penske Auto Group Inc. (PAG) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 11,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.28 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Penske Auto Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 445,937 shares traded or 36.67% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 22.48 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clorox: Why Investors Should Pass On This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox (CLX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXP) by 6,019 shares to 107,804 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 112,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,173 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.12% or 3,881 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 8,310 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,365 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 217,310 shares. Motco reported 1,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 43,669 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 877,183 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 579,604 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advsr Ltd stated it has 1,834 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 1,884 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability accumulated 24,262 shares. St Germain D J Company has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Carderock Incorporated owns 2,125 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Scout Invests invested in 0.42% or 129,287 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,629 shares to 18.91 million shares, valued at $404.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment owns 8,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 17 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 8,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.47% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 37,232 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 31,366 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 14,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 6,772 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.05% or 5,511 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Co has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 262,964 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 21,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Dean Management holds 1.91% or 25,475 shares.