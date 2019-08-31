Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $560,320; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increases Holding in Disney (DIS)

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 6,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.06M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox -2% after light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Want to boost creativity at work? Make a mess – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,123 shares to 23,750 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 50,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin owns 4,523 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 19,090 shares. Peddock Capital Llc has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 639,584 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 64,573 shares. Moreover, Phocas has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,250 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Corp has 0.17% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 26,570 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.03% or 1,485 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,627 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 6,328 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Corp owns 1,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 17,185 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 0.18% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,603 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Lc owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,584 shares. 39,775 were accumulated by Lynch Assocs In. Banque Pictet Cie reported 719,334 shares. Old Dominion Cap accumulated 24,147 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests holds 77,337 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Ltd Partnership owns 368,018 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 100 were reported by Arcadia Management Corp Mi. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 101,746 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp reported 21,101 shares. Hexavest Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 781,758 shares. Edgemoor Advsr stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halsey Associates Ct holds 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 143,904 shares. Lincoln National Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,864 shares. Homrich Berg has 14,102 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).