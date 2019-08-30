Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position Maintained by Apriem Advisors; Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 42,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $158.07. About 647,626 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 56.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 444,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.85M, up from 787,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 336,108 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 124,887 shares to 37,455 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 33,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,624 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 0% or 12,627 shares. Enterprise Finance accumulated 0% or 227 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company owns 844,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Invesco Ltd owns 121,316 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley invested in 587,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisors Asset reported 14,204 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 15,160 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 13.84 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 163,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. King Luther Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 8,800 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equitrans Midstream Corp.: Hanging On By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.