Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding Has Increased by Cypress Asset Management Inc; Champlain Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $25.34 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 316,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 253,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 570,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 66,362 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 276,063 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Company invested in 0.01% or 8,667 shares. 31,950 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 599,280 shares. Security Tru Company owns 652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Co Ny reported 1,926 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc owns 3,800 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wagner Bowman accumulated 0.09% or 2,442 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,041 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability accumulated 0.92% or 39,519 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Iberiabank Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,868 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OMCL INVESTIGATION Update: Hagens Berman Updates Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CannTrust, Realogy, Reckitt Benckiser, and Omnicell and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 23,220 shares to 987,605 shares, valued at $95.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.52 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management holds 5,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 107,084 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 42 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 38,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 41,505 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 10,195 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 492,103 shares stake. 2,728 were reported by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Castleark Management has 0.4% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 132,187 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.67% or 123,050 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs invested in 3,791 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 35,352 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 300,377 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.05M shares. 225,476 were reported by Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $82,257 activity.