Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Its Holding; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, L & S Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $336,233

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27M shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 152,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 156,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%)

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clorox Announces Aug. 1 Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Co (CLX) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 5,565 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.08% or 7,401 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,332 shares. 6,000 were reported by Grassi Inv Mgmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 18,582 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt owns 94,661 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 3.74 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. House Llc owns 40,679 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Main Street Research Limited Com invested 0.52% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Trust Of Virginia Va has 1,485 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 19,920 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Schaller Investment Gp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Sycamore Val I by 11,825 shares to 43,313 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc A.