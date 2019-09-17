Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Holding; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 17,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 232,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 249,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 1.90M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 5,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.53. About 284,462 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19M for 24.30 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28,260 shares to 372,922 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 43,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).