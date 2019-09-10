Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Oakmont Partners Has Cut Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake by $371,781; Stock Were Volatile

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 51,258 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 39,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 45,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 1.42 million shares traded or 54.47% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.07% or 7,126 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Benin Corp has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,300 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wallace Capital invested in 15,142 shares. American Group holds 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 125,217 shares. Natixis has 103,135 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.07% or 649 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bartlett Limited Com owns 452 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 39,854 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 1,857 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 34,961 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Td Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 10 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $196.37 million for 24.74 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 67,542 shares to 75,824 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera reported 299,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 56,866 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,550 shares. 195,548 were reported by Capital Advsrs Lc. Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 107,999 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 29,425 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. 1.18M are held by Rivernorth Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,530 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1.23 million shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 49,002 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,725 shares or 0% of the stock.

