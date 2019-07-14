Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Cut Stake by $317,440; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Share Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Lifted by $361,100 Its Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 1,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 3,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.06. About 745,366 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 6,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 382,113 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 27,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Company reported 2,196 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 9,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 39,326 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 50,893 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 41,896 shares. Fiera holds 0.21% or 338,718 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr LP owns 40,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 20,165 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.03% or 134,255 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp stated it has 18,015 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 85,662 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Limited Company Delaware has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Llc invested in 35,017 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 42,399 were accumulated by Apriem. 1,300 are owned by Benin Mgmt. City Holdg Communications holds 0.22% or 4,875 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Limited Co has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Us Financial Bank De reported 0.08% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 5,441 shares. 10,747 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. Linscomb And Williams reported 1,911 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Scout Invests Incorporated owns 129,287 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr invested in 0.02% or 8,551 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 4,414 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 4,187 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.3% or 507,477 shares.