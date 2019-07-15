Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Financial Architects Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined; American Tower (AMT) Stake Maintained by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 96.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 2,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 176,050 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 89,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.31M, up from 298,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $210.92. About 375,687 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 89,067 shares. 22,585 are held by Covington Management. Pension reported 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kansas-based Paragon Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 6,037 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 5,338 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Davenport & Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 6,892 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,180 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 39,988 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Rech Management Co reported 1,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 36,970 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.3% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 45,204 shares to 995,224 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 38,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware has 8,564 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,873 shares. Cookson Peirce Com reported 189,760 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.3% or 370,841 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 6,763 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj holds 1,350 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 169,612 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Riverpark reported 1.1% stake. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Co has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grandfield Dodd Limited Com has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Lc has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,849 were reported by First Fincl In. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).