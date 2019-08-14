Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $461,600 as Stock Price Rose; As 2U (TWOU) Stock Price Declined, Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased by $350,000 Its Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 92,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 1.93M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.72. About 616,716 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,525 shares to 60,340 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,292 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 219,900 shares. Ghp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,471 shares. Parsec invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Nordea Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). New York-based Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 7,493 shares. Old Republic Intl holds 90,000 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 117,805 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. M&T Commercial Bank owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 36,557 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Llc holds 3,870 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bennicas & Assocs reported 18,850 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. 225 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc.