Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose, Palisade Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 43,143 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 37,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $210. About 567,263 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 24,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 27,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $154.78. About 782,135 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 60,772 shares to 93,647 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 66,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,074 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 964,503 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ativo Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 6,914 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt owns 4,534 shares. Bragg invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.4% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.17% or 135,045 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 425 shares. Centurylink Invest has 9,819 shares. Scotia stated it has 17,525 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 38,350 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 30,080 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.38% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 25,023 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 524,909 shares to 6.03 million shares, valued at $165.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 952,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

