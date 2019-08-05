Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Middleton & Co Has Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position as Share Value Declined

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 2.32M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 15,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $156.01. About 897,609 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Securities invested in 0.18% or 7,114 shares. The California-based West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 910,800 shares. Community Trust And holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 118,230 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,790 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 7,215 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 284,028 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Stearns Services Group Incorporated holds 27,931 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 292,797 shares. Indiana Tru & Investment Management Com invested 1.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,120 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 22,267 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,419 shares to 86,475 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 67,213 were reported by Kames Capital Public Ltd. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Amp Capital Investors reported 0.04% stake. 5,874 are held by Whittier Trust. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 4,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru stated it has 1,382 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 3,850 shares. Moreover, Advisory Rech has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,299 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company holds 17,185 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Geode Capital Lc holds 2.04M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,931 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 1,923 shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.64 million shares.