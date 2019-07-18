Clorox Co/De (CLX) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined; Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Has Upped Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co/De (CLX) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 18,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $159.36. About 110,209 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 154,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.53 million, up from 362,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.11. About 292,816 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 3,738 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 3,998 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 4,001 shares. Johnson Inc invested in 7,364 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kames Public Ltd invested in 25,503 shares. 2,520 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Company. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 789,103 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 8,083 shares. Hallmark reported 0.2% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 13,256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.08% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 8,305 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 296 shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 72,632 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 238,956 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 168,595 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM) by 419,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,643 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.54 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg has 4,875 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.54% or 79,232 shares. Financial Advisory holds 3,082 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Covington Management owns 22,585 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Principal Financial has 195,560 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Natl Asset Mgmt holds 1,653 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 6,328 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,350 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp has 219,900 shares. Td Asset holds 0.07% or 279,832 shares. Da Davidson holds 15,923 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 42,525 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $29.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 510,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).