Clorox Co (CLX) Valuation Rose While Bessemer Securities Cut Its Position; Model N (MODN) Stock Price Rose While Trigran Investments Has Cut Stake by $443,555

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 250,609 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Model N Rainmaker19 Award Winners Maximize Revenue – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Model N (MODN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Model N, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Model N: Unspectacular As Always – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,622 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 41,409 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 34,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Boston Prns accumulated 89,887 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 67,651 shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,805 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 5,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation stated it has 673,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 2,209 shares. Aperio Ltd stated it has 2,424 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,973 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Company Ma holds 0.01% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares to 927,168 shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 228,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays warns on Clorox – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Ways To Hedge Or Profit During The Next Recession – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.