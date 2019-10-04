Clorox Co (CLX) to pay $1.06 on Nov 15, 2019; Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Shorts Up By 3.97%

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is expected to pay $1.06 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLX) shareholders before Oct 29, 2019 will receive the $1.06 dividend. Clorox Co’s current price of $147.02 translates into 0.72% yield. Clorox Co’s dividend has Oct 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 64.27% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) had an increase of 3.97% in short interest. NERV’s SI was 1.67 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.97% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 704,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s short sellers to cover NERV’s short positions. The SI to Minerva Neurosciences Inc’s float is 5.3%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 429,211 shares traded or 31.73% up from the average. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 09/05/2018 – MINERVA BOARD NAMES IBAR VILELA DE QUEIROZ CHAIRMAN; 09/04/2018 – MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC – TOP LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MIN-117 ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA CEO FERNANDO GALLETTI SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – MINERVA 4Q LOSS R$313.5M; 07/05/2018 – Minerva Neurosciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading Int’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER, AND MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. HAS LAUNCHED A CONSENT SOLICITATION, RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750%…; 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS EXTENDED THE EARLY TENDER DATE RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA SAYS CO. LAUNCHED BOND SALE COMBINED W/ TENDER OFFER; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA PLANS FIFTH TRIAL WITH A 3RD COMPOUND IN NEAR FUTURE

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company has market cap of $196.30 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder.

Among 3 analysts covering Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Minerva Neurosciences has $22 highest and $1700 lowest target. $19’s average target is 277.73% above currents $5.03 stock price. Minerva Neurosciences had 6 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24.

Among 8 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Clorox has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $146’s average target is -0.69% below currents $147.02 stock price. Clorox had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 3. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Columbia Asset reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,897 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,304 shares. Capwealth Ltd Llc holds 3,088 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bragg Advisors invested in 9,329 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 373,695 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 422,284 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 275,811 shares. James Invest Rech Inc reported 65 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 47,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,485 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 382,517 shares.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.49 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 23.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

