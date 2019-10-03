Clorox Co (CLX) to pay $1.06 on Nov 15, 2019; Jefferies Group Lifted Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Position By $18.69 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) stake by 335.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 242,700 shares as Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 315,000 shares with $24.57 million value, up from 72,300 last quarter. Grubhub Inc (Call) now has $4.86B valuation. The stock decreased 5.83% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 2.35 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is expected to pay $1.06 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLX) shareholders before Oct 29, 2019 will receive the $1.06 dividend. Clorox Co’s current price of $149.35 translates into 0.71% yield. Clorox Co’s dividend has Oct 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $149.35. About 2.76M shares traded or 173.72% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 95,604 shares to 24,209 valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) stake by 217,700 shares and now owns 433,800 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.67’s average target is 76.20% above currents $53.16 stock price. GrubHub had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 52,068 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 17,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lincoln National stated it has 3,434 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,732 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 575,201 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 1.6% or 92,717 shares. Natixis owns 123,169 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 138,383 shares. 10,475 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 197 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mariner Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.78 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $142.50’s average target is -4.59% below currents $149.35 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $139 target in Monday, April 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS.