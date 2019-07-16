Clorox Co (CLX) to pay $1.06 on Aug 16, 2019; Shorts at HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Raised By 15.95%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) had an increase of 15.95% in short interest. HDS’s SI was 3.11 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.95% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 3 days are for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)’s short sellers to cover HDS’s short positions. The SI to HD Supply Holdings Inc’s float is 1.75%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 834,736 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is expected to pay $1.06 on Aug 16, 2019. (NYSE:CLX) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $1.06 dividend. Clorox Co’s current price of $158.53 translates into 0.67% yield. Clorox Co’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 813,745 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,627 were reported by Conning. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 4,414 shares. 1,926 are owned by New Amsterdam Prns Lc New York. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested in 14,010 shares. Dean Associates Ltd Co holds 0.92% or 39,519 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 2.83% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Service accumulated 4,985 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Farmers Tru invested in 1,382 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications accumulated 24,470 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 14,625 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.09% or 113,269 shares in its portfolio. Saturna reported 1.17% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $139 lowest target. $152.60’s average target is -3.74% below currents $158.53 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $139 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. 10,585 shares were sold by Laszlo Matthew T, worth $1.63M.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, January 25. Wolfe Research maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,467 are owned by Stanley. Gam Hldg Ag has 35,442 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 5,107 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,850 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 280,942 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Ifrah Financial has 0.2% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 12,088 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 6,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited holds 555,343 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 168,521 shares. Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 1.28% or 99,952 shares.

