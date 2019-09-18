Clorox Co (CLX) Stock Rose While Bessemer Securities Decreased Position; Schwab Charles Ne Com (SCHW) Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $678,000

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $155.68. About 241,955 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com (SCHW) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 16,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 35,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 18,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 24.33 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49,427 shares to 62,657 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

