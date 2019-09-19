Clorox Co (CLX) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Upped Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Permanens Capital LP Trimmed Its Position

Permanens Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 102 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 20,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 117,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 402,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.60 million, up from 285,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 851,739 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 127,135 shares to 89,763 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,868 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management has 895 shares. Natixis reported 123,169 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Associate, California-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Kepos Lp reported 0.22% stake. Willis Counsel holds 0.95% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 91,833 shares. Asset reported 1,658 shares stake. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 1,726 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 105,868 shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). American Gru holds 0.08% or 126,478 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,803 shares. Peoples Fin Ser Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,557 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has 66,596 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability holds 3,870 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,512 are owned by Bsw Wealth Prns. Aimz Inv Ltd Llc holds 5,087 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,384 shares stake. Opus Mgmt Inc has invested 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% or 16,950 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs reported 169,146 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Connor Clark And Lunn holds 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 819,732 shares. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 90,429 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 55,654 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 1.69 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Campbell Newman Asset holds 32,139 shares. M Incorporated owns 18,851 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,318 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.