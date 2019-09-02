Clorox Co (CLX) Holder First Manhattan Company Decreased Stake by $2.29 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $12.38 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 426,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.42M, down from 13.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 14,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 3,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.10 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.45 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $203.50 million for 24.71 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

