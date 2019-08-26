Clorox Co (CLX) Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Increased Its Stake by $373,600; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 300.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,614 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, up from 403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $378.46. About 303,731 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.31. About 234,611 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Inc holds 954 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited invested in 350 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 28,483 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.03% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,581 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,272 shares. 1,789 were accumulated by Hills Bankshares Trust Co. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc has 0.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.89% or 91,171 shares. 4,043 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Indiana Tru & Investment Management reported 872 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp holds 84,259 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv stated it has 2,510 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 49,647 shares to 585,666 shares, valued at $205.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 17,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,855 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.54% or 4,590 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 805,832 shares. 38,525 were accumulated by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Cypress Gp reported 0.14% stake. Of Vermont owns 33,928 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Fiera has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,258 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada owns 116 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Lc has 1.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 31,770 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,954 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,712 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 26,548 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Llc stated it has 119,703 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Btim holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 219,900 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares to 16,333 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,175 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).