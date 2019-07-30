Clorox (CLX) Shares Declined While Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $2.37 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $537,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the U.S. dollar; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Clorox (CLX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 14,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 17,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Clorox for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 988,002 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davis reported 2.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meyer Handelman Communication invested in 0.25% or 24,600 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.04% or 16,800 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 7,387 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Company holds 32,858 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,466 shares. 44,377 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Co. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.98M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 707,589 shares. Huber Limited Co owns 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,200 shares. Rnc Lc holds 18,025 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 203,914 were reported by Cacti Asset Management Ltd. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.07% or 3,666 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,000 shares to 19,067 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 3,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,197 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45,843 shares to 50,843 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 17,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,656 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,950 are held by Atria Ltd. Hills Bancorp And Tru has 0.17% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,050 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.28% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 443,629 shares. First Personal reported 26,441 shares. 168,478 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech. First Midwest Bancorp Division reported 0.34% stake. Toth Advisory reported 26,456 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Finemark Natl Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,871 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 185 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares invested in 0.08% or 5,222 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 47,000 shares. Cypress Capital Grp owns 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,237 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). East Coast Asset Llc owns 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,557 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 10.84% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.36M for 22.47 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.