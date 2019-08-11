Clorox (CLX) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Position in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Increased by $1.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.43 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Clorox (CLX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 14,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 17,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Clorox for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 567,813 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares to 32,565 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 17,000 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,195 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.02% stake. Jane Street Grp Llc has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 19,090 shares. 652 are owned by Security Natl Trust Com. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 2,442 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 21,922 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt holds 0.31% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 9,164 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank reported 250 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 5,746 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Palisade Asset Management has 5,180 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 3,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management holds 14,010 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group owns 221,979 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management reported 148,922 shares stake. Us Bancorp De reported 106,424 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 71 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 22,245 shares. Signature & Investment Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1,052 shares. Pdts Partners Limited Com has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.40M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Co reported 67,417 shares. 14,553 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Prudential Finance Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 552,968 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 1.92M shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 487,904 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

