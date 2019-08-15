Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.73 N/A -0.02 0.00 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.31 N/A 1.70 11.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clipper Realty Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clipper Realty Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Clipper Realty Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clipper Realty Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 45.45% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares and 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.