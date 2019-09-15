Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|12
|1.71
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|6.00
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
In table 1 we can see Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$16 is Clipper Realty Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.84%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 24.46%. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
