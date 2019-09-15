Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.71 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 0.03 796.58

In table 1 we can see Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Clipper Realty Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clipper Realty Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 24.46%. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.