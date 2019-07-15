Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.82 N/A -0.22 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.33 N/A 0.39 39.29

Table 1 demonstrates Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -0.4% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Clipper Realty Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 41.34% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. -0.38% -2.78% 3.35% -8.03% 52.71% -0.92% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.