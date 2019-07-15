Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|13
|1.82
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.33
|N/A
|0.39
|39.29
Table 1 demonstrates Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-0.4%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Clipper Realty Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 41.34% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.78%
|3.35%
|-8.03%
|52.71%
|-0.92%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.22%
|-1.52%
|3.78%
|-10.7%
|-23.9%
|4.82%
For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
