Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.85 N/A -0.22 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 2.56 13.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clipper Realty Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -0.4% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Clipper Realty Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.01% and an $16 consensus price target. On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -4.49% and its consensus price target is $34. The information presented earlier suggests that Clipper Realty Inc. looks more robust than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clipper Realty Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 62.4%. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. -0.38% -2.78% 3.35% -8.03% 52.71% -0.92% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.